‘Baby’ Album Cover for ‘Nevermind’ Spencer Elden has filed a lawsuit against Nirvana for child pornography.

The now 30-year-old man who was pictured as a naked baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album cover in 1991 has filed a lawsuit against the band and its record label, saying that they broke federal criminal child pornography statutes and caused him “lifelong harm.”

According to the complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Spencer Elden’s “identity and legal name are eternally linked to the commercial sexual exploitation he endured as a kid, which has been distributed and marketed worldwide from the time he was a newborn until the present day.”

The defendants, who include former members of the grunge-rock trio, record firms, art directors, and others, “knew made, possessed, and disseminated commercial child pornography portraying Spencer, and they knowingly accepted value in exchange…” Despite this knowledge, the suit claims that defendants “failed to take reasonable precautions to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking.”

Elden’s attorneys also claim that his parents never signed a release approving the use of images taken of their four-month-old infant, and that Elden was not compensated.

In a 2015 interview with Time magazine, photographer Kirk Weddle recalled being asked to shoot the band’s album cover.

“At Geffen, I got a call from Robert Fisher, an art director. Weddle explained, “He was hunting for a picture of a baby underwater and hoped I had one.” “I didn’t, and he kept looking for one but couldn’t locate one, so he called and asked me to photograph the cover. The idea of a baby underwater, unable to breathe, chasing money on a fishhook was brilliant.”

According to reports, Weddle called Elden’s father, Rick, and asked if he may photograph his four-month-old baby son for the cover.

“Hey Rick, want to make $200 bucks and throw your baby in the drink?” he says. In a 2008 interview with NPR, Rick Elden stated. “I was like, ‘What’s up?'” says the narrator. ‘Well, I’m shooting kids all week, why don’t you meet me at the Rose Bowl and throw your kid in the drink?’ he says. And we just had a great pool party, and no one knew what was going on. This is a condensed version of the information.