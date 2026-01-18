Babu Owino’s Family Denies Indian Ancestry Claims, Affirms Luo Roots

The family of Babu Owino, the Member of Parliament for Embakasi East, has swiftly dismissed viral rumors circulating on social media that suggest the politician has Indian ancestry. The claims, which gained traction online, have been firmly refuted by relatives, who insist that Owino’s roots are firmly planted in Siaya County, specifically within the Luo community.

Defending Heritage with School Records

Speaking from their home in Ogare, Got Matar in Bondo Sub-County, on October 24, 2025, Babu Owino’s family, led by his paternal aunt Angeline Osanya, expressed their dismay over the speculation. Osanya provided a detailed account of Owino’s upbringing, countering the unfounded claims. “Babu is our child. He was born here in Ogare, Got Matar, and he grew up here,” she emphasized. She also clarified that Owino, whose full name is Paul Ongili Owino, is the son of the late Dominic Owino and the grandson of Pang Wuon Awuoro, tracing his heritage within the Yimbo community.

To back their position, family members also presented school records from Got Matar Primary and Junior School. These documents confirmed that a Paul Ongili Owino had attended the school from 1994 to 1995. The head teacher of the institution, Kemwel Fida, corroborated these records, stating that Owino was enrolled under the 8-4-4 education system until his family moved to Kisumu after his father’s death in 1996. These official records support the family’s account and counter the claims of Indian ancestry.

Political Tensions and Rumors

In addition to the school records, biographical details from various sources consistently affirm that Babu Owino was born in Kisumu County and attended local schools, including Kisumu Township Primary and Kisumu Boys’ Secondary School, before eventually rising to prominence in the political sphere. His political career took off at the University of Nairobi, where he served as the student union chairman, and he later became the MP for Embakasi East in 2017.

The rumors about Owino’s heritage come amid a larger political discourse in Kenya, particularly in the Nyanza region. The origin of the claims remains unclear, but they appear to have been fueled by political rivalries. Owino himself has recently addressed these rumors, reaffirming his Luo roots in public statements, while his family has gone to great lengths to rebut the misinformation. These allegations, his relatives argue, are a deliberate attempt to discredit the MP and detract from his political work.

With Owino being viewed as a potential contender for higher office in the future, such claims could have serious political implications. However, his family’s swift response, backed by concrete evidence, aims to decisively settle the matter and affirm his identity as a proud member of the Luo community. The family also expressed how hurtful these false claims were, describing them as not only misleading but also offensive to their departed ancestors.