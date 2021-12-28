Baba Vanga, the mystic, has made some bold predictions for the year 2022.

Baba Vanga, a clairvoyant, has made six outlandish predictions for the year 2022.

By the end of next year, the mystic, who lost her sight at the age of 12, predicted natural disasters, a water crisis, and an alien invasion.

Baba, whose true name is Vangelia Gushterova, said God given her the talent of clairvoyance and claimed to be able to foretell the future up until the year 5079, which she revealed at the start of each new year.

Her visions allegedly foresaw major events including as the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana’s death, and the Soviet Union’s demise. Her prophecies are considered to be 85% accurate.

Those who trust her word will be disappointed to find that she has predicted even more sorrow and misery for 2022.

The clairvoyant’s most credible forecast is that in the following year, people will spend more time in front of screens than ever before, in a virtual reality takeover.

Those addicted to technology, she added, will be “pushed into a downward spiral” and “confuse fiction with reality.”

Baba further stated that another pandemic is on the way, this time triggered by a frozen virus released by climate change and discovered in Siberia.

One of her more baffling forecasts is that aliens will send an asteroid named ‘Oumuamua’ to search for life on Earth, and that the beings “may kidnap prisoners” in an alien invasion.

Meanwhile, many cities will face water shortages, which will have political ramifications as countries are compelled to find alternatives as their populations grow.

Other countries, on the other hand, will experience the opposite, as she predicted that Australia and a number of Asian countries will be slammed by devastating floods.

In other parts of the world, temperatures are anticipated to reach 50°C in India. This is said to “start locust attacks on crops and agricultural plots, resulting in a massive famine.”

She is regarded as the ‘Balkan Nostradamus,’ and she has a history of getting things horribly wrong.

Predictions such as Obama being the last US president in 2016 and the commencement of World War III in 2010 were way off the mark.

Many people think, however, that Baba Vanga’s predictions have continued to come true since her death in 1996.