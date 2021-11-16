Azeem Rafiq congratulates Liverpool and Manchester United players for’showing the world how to behave.’

Azeem Rafiq, a former Yorkshire cricketer, argues that there has been a shift in thinking in football that has led to an increase in representation within the sport, something he believes has been missing in cricket.

Rafiq was testifying before the DCMS on Tuesday, recounting the awful racist abuse he endured while playing for Yorkshire.

And, he claims, it isn’t just a Yorkshire problem, but a systemic problem throughout cricket.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, according to Rafiq, are examples of how cricketers and the rest of the world should behave.

“I’m not entirely in tune with football, but what I’ve seen over the last year and a half is certain high-profile footballers, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson, teaching the world how to act,” he remarked.

“Clearly, there has been a change in football.”

“At the start, a lot of people told me, ‘We would have never anticipated this from cricket.’

“Cricket has been permitted for a long time; it’s a boys’ network; individuals who came in as players in 1992 and are now directors of cricket at Yorkshire.” It demonstrates the network’s closed nature.

“No one has ever been a whistleblower, no one has ever had the bravery to come forward for fear of not being believed,” says the author.

The Premier League duo has been outspoken in the sport’s fight against racism, with players continuing to take a knee before each game in protest of discrimination.

The Liverpool captain has previously spoken out on the importance of showing support for teammates, telling the BBC earlier this year: “It needs to be white players as well, because it’s not right.”

“It’s difficult to watch team-mates suffer, not only at Liverpool but also with England and players at different clubs, and what they’re subjected to.”

“I believe it is critical that I make a positive difference and assist them.”

Rashford has also spoken out about the heinous racist abuse he received following England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy in the summer, saying that prejudice is ‘never acceptable.’

“There’s never a period when racism is appropriate, we,” he told the BBC.

