Axel Witsel, Kalidou Koulibaly, and the Everton XI that never was

The transfer market shuts on Tuesday, and more names will undoubtedly be added to the list of players who have been connected with Everton but never signed.

Transfers have fallen through over the years for a variety of reasons, and some become known as “the ones that got away,” while others are simply missed opportunities.

Here’s a list of players the Toffees could have signed if all had gone according to plan.

Nigel Martyn was eventually signed by Everton from Leeds in 2003, and he stayed with the club for three years before retiring in 2006.

However, the Blues sought to sign the former England international before he moved to Elland Road, when he was at Crystal Palace.

A bid for the goalkeeper was accepted by the Toffees, but Leeds matched the price and he joined them instead.

When David Moyes signed Martyn seven years later, he termed him his “best ever signing.”

Denzel Dumfries was a target for Everton this summer, but the right defender chose Inter Milan over PSV Eindhoven earlier this month.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Blues began internal talks in early August, and Marcel Brands was eager to add the 25-year-old Dutch international to the squad, seeing him as a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Dumfries, on the other hand, made it known that he intended to move to Italy and signed a contract with the Serie A winners.

Lamine Kone was reportedly targeted by Everton in the summer of 2016, just six months after joining Sunderland from Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

Former Blues manager Ronald Koeman sought to sign the defender from the Black Cats, but his £14 million bid was turned down, and Kone went on to sign a new five-year contract with the club.

In 2018, he returned to France on loan to Strasbourg, where he later signed a permanent deal a year later.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli has been linked with a move away from Italy for a number of years, with Everton reportedly being one of the clubs interested.

Links first surfaced in the summer of 2016 after John Stones departed the club to join Manchester City, but Napoli has since confirmed the relationship. “The summary has come to an end.”