Away fans’ ‘homophobic and racial insults’ spoil Southport FC’s victory.

The 4-0 home triumph for Southport FC over Farsley Celtic was marred by alleged insults made by away fans during the game.

Following the game, West Yorkshire released a statement criticizing the “tiny minority” who they said were responsible for the comments.

Farsley Celtic’s chief executive Joshua Greaves said in a statement: “The club has been informed that a complaint has been made regarding the behavior of a tiny minority of supporters at Southport yesterday.

“Farsley Celtic strongly condemns the charges of homophobic and racist remarks made to the referee.

“Such language is unacceptably offensive and will not be permitted. We are a family club, and such conduct has no place at Farsley, or anywhere else in society.

“We’re looking into the charges right now and trying to figure out who’s involved. We will take the most severe measures against individuals proved to be responsible.

“The club is well aware that only a small percentage of our supporters behave in this manner, and that this does not represent the bulk of our followers. Those who behave in this manner will not be welcomed at our football club.” Southport FC’s spokesperson told The Washington Newsday: “Farsley Celtic FC is working with the appropriate authorities and it is not appropriate for us to comment on specific incidents at this time. It is safe to say, however, that any spectators who made inappropriate comments were ejected immediately.

“Homophobic or racist remarks will not be accepted on Haig Avenue, and any such incidents will be investigated and dealt with as harshly as feasible.

“We’d want to use this occasion to recognize Rhona and her team of Haig Avenue stewards for their assistance in this regard.”

Following their 3-1 away defeat to York City in October, a 15-year-old lad racially assaulted a Southport FC player online.

