Avon Lake Police Suspect Man Shot Wife And Two Children In Ohio Murder-Suicide.

Avon Lake Police Department suspects a murder-suicide after a family of four was discovered dead in their Ohio home on Tuesday.

During a welfare check, authorities discovered the remains of Jeffrey Hull, 50, Heidi Hull, 46, Garrett Hull, 9, and Grant Hull approximately 1:20 p.m.

Heidi Hull’s boss ordered the welfare check after she failed to show up for a conference call and no one answered the family’s front door.

Officers requested backup when they “saw a suspicious condition” inside the house. Before killing himself, police suspect Jeffrey Hull shot his wife and two children.

A dog was also discovered in the house and taken to the Avon Lake Animal Clinic for treatment. However, it is unknown whether the animal was injured as a result of the occurrence.

Later, Superintendent Bob Scott of the Avon Lake City School District issued a statement confirming that the two youngsters attended Erieview Elementary School.

“This afternoon, we received the heartbreaking news that one of our Avon Lake families, including two Erieview Elementary School students, had passed away. Grief counselors will be at Erieview tomorrow morning to help with employees and students, according to the statement.

“If your family requires assistance, please contact the Principal or Counselor in your student’s building. It is critical that we acknowledge this loss and offer assistance. This is a sensitive topic for children, and we recommend that you discuss their feelings with them. All of our students and families in the Avon Lake community are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Avon Lake Police Department will receive assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Inquiry in the investigation.