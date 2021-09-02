Avon is releasing beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021.

Avon has announced the release of two new Christmas advent calendars.

The advent calendars for 2021 are jam-packed with deluxe minis that include some of Avon’s most popular products as well as some new ones.

Avon has 12 and 24 Days of Beauty advent calendars with a combination of cosmetics, skincare, and fragrances.

From nail polish to aromatherapy hand cream, they’re the ideal way to spoil yourself or give as a gift this Christmas.

The £80 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar is jam-packed with nine full-size items and three tiny must-haves to get you in the mood for the holidays.

The calendar, which costs £25 and can be purchased here, includes:

BB Nail Color Lilac Love 10ml Aromatherapy Beauty Sleep Hand Cream 30ml Anew Renewal Power Serum Trial Size 15ml Maxima EDP Purse Spray 10ml Nourish Oil-Infused Micellar Water Trial Size 50ml Glazewear Lip Gloss 6ml in Perfect Nude 10ml Gel Shine Nail Enamel in Racing Hearts 10ml Ultra Matte Lipstick in Truest Red 10ml Euphoric Mascara in Blackest Black

The £150 Avon 24 Day Beauty Advent Calendar includes 23 full-size products and one mini-must have to get you ready for Santa’s arrival.

Open each door to reveal that day’s gift and take some time for yourself to apply that nail polish, relax with their best-selling pillow mist, pamper your skin with a face mask, finish your make-up with a new lipstick, or spritz your favorite aroma.

The calendar, which costs £55, can be purchased here.

It contains the following items:

Aromatherapy Blissfully Nourishing Hand & Foot Mask 125ml 30ml Beauty Sleep Hand Cream Blissfully Nourishing Hand Cream 30ml 7-in-1 Nail Treatment 10ml Gel Shine Nail Enamel 10ml in Red is Red Blissfully Nourishing Hand Elbow and Foot Cream 75ml Aromatherapy Blissfully Nourishing Hand Elbow and Foot Cream 75ml Blissfully Nourishing Hand Elbow and Foot Cream 75ml Today EDP Purse Spray 10ml Far Away EDP Purse Spray 10ml Maxima EDP Purse Spray 10ml Planet Spa Radiant Gold Face Mask 50ml Beauty Sleep Pillow Mist 100ml Ultimate Gold Peel-Off Mask 75ml Dark Circle Corrector Dual Eye System Glimmerstick Eyeliner in Blackest Black 20ml Renewal Power Serum Trial Size 15ml Eve Embrace EDP Purse Spray 10ml Skin Reset Plumping Shots 7 ampoules Pro Colour Ultra Satin Lipstick in Chic Glimmerstick Diamonds Eyeliner in Brown Sugar “The summary has come to an end.”