Avon has launched a Christmas collection that is full of glitz, a festive scent, and a desire to serve others.

Avon has given us a sneak peek at their Christmas collection, and among the normal gift sets, festive perfumes, and sparkle, they’ve produced gift sets to raise money for a variety of organizations, making it the ideal guilt-free buying experience.

For many individuals, Avon gift packages are a Christmas must-have, but this year’s selection includes some that benefit causes important to their hearts. The Love, Avon Cancer Pack donates 100% of its proceeds to Look Good Feel Better, a charity that hosts confidence workshops for cancer patients. Avon’s Distillery Clean Break Cleanser and Shade the Day SF25 Day Cream, as well as a Caring Scalp Balm to keep skin nourished, were developed in collaboration with cancer survivors.

Meanwhile, Avon will release comfortable Sun and Moon pyjamas (£18) and socks (£2.50) later this month, with all sales going to Women’s Aid and Refuge.

Winter spiced candle (£4.50) and reed diffuser (£5), gingerbread shower gel (£1.25), beautiful glittery little cosmetic bags (£3.50), and Aromatherapy Calm eucalyptus and peppermint body spray (£4) are among the Christmas stocking goodies. For £5, you can get a set of seven Christmas-themed stud earrings.

In recent years, Avon’s advent calendar has become a popular Christmas staple, and for 2021, there are three different options to choose from, including 12 day and 24 day beauty options, as well as a jewellery advent calendar with 12 sets of Christmas themed stud earrings, one necklace, and 12 interchangeable Christmas pendants to wear on it for just £15.