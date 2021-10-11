Aviva has revealed the details of 325 years of strange insurance claims.

The most odd cases Aviva has ever dealt with include an elephant crammed into a truck, a publican who injured his leg while ejecting a drunken customer, and a husband who mistakenly burned his wife’s jewelry.

As it approaches its 325th anniversary on November 12, 2021, the insurance behemoth has combed through its archives to find a “treasure trove” of claims stretching back centuries.

A leapfrogging vicar and a person being struck in the eye with a champagne cork are among the stranger allegations it has received.

The Hand-in-Hand Fire and Life Insurance Company was founded in 1696 and is now known as Aviva.

On January 15, 1697, the first insurance was purchased, and the first claim was settled on May 11, 1697, when properties in St Stephen’s Alley, Westminster, were “damaged by fire.”

Although the organization began as a fire insurer, it has developed to cover homes, personal belongings, automobiles, travel, health and personal injuries, pensions, and investments as people’s requirements have changed.

Injury claims were found throughout the archives, especially when health and safety regulations were less extensive than they are now.

When opening a shipment of medications in 1884, a surgeon got a “poisoned hand.”

In 1888, another man’s arm was damaged when his finger became trapped in a woman’s corset while attempting to save her from drowning.

In the same year, someone who lost a toenail while getting into bed received a £10 prize.

While many of Aviva’s older claims are sparsely detailed, they do include a vicar who was paid £120 in 1875 after falling while playing leap-frog.

In 1878, a London hotel keeper was paid £25 and 10 shillings after being struck in the eye by a cork while opening a bottle of champagne.

In 1887, a publican was awarded £100 after injuring his shin while ejecting a drunken patron.

After a bite to the finger while checking a patient’s mouth in 1888, a Dundee surgeon earned £15 in compensation.

A window panel of a Morris Minor van was damaged in 1934 after a circus passed by, according to accounts from the twentieth century. One of the elephants smashed the window with its trunk, revealing the driver’s food. “The summary has come to an end.”