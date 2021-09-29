Avi Hiaeve can find any luxury watch she wants.

Avi & Co., a luxury watch boutique in New York started in 2009 and run by Avi Hiaeve, a millennial who fell in love with watches at an early age, knows his way around the world of luxury and rare timepieces like the back of his hand. In his youth, the timeless attraction of a Swiss mechanical clock made its way into his heart, and it has since grown into a lifelong passion and thriving business. Celebrities, prominent athletes, rappers, basketball and football players frequent the Avi & Co. watch store, which has a large showroom on West 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Jamie Foxx, Nicki Minaj, and Justin Bieber, to mention a few, are among their clients. Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, and other high-end Swiss brands are featured at Avi’s retail store, which has a rare assortment of hard-to-find, one-of-a-kind timepieces. Avi will track down a dream watch if it isn’t in the store.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the watch business, with manufacturing declining due to supply chain bottlenecks and decreasing demand as a result of social and travel restrictions. The luxury watch industry, on the other hand, has benefited from the timeless appeal of premium watches. Because the Swiss horlogerie sector, with its innovation capacity and exceptional brand image and tradition of its major players, has remained resilient to recent shocks, the Swiss horlogerie sector, with its innovation capacity and exceptional brand image and tradition of its major players, has remained resilient to the recent shocks. A few years back, an interesting research came out with conclusions that auger well for the luxury watch industry. People were asked what kind of watch they would buy if they were given USD 5,000 regardless of whether or not they possessed a mechanical watch at the time of the study. Sixty-six percent of Americans, 65 percent of Italians, and 74% of Japanese said they would purchase a high-end watch. The vast majority of respondents in 11 countries chose a high-end timepiece. Given the age groups included, the results were again overwhelmingly in favor of luxury: 58 percent of Generation Z, 61 percent of millennials, and 65 percent of Generation X would choose a luxury watch.

All of this demonstrates that Avi&Co, one of the most reputable fine watch dealers in the world, keeps up with the times. For a reason, the company has hundreds of five-star Google reviews in appreciation of its client-focused strategy, and it has strong customer loyalty.