A’very large bag of marijuana’ falls from the teen’s shirt, and he laughs it off.

Over the weekend, a 19-year-old Iowa guy was detained when a “quite large package of marijuana” slipped out of his shirt and he tried to convince officials that it wasn’t his.

Officers from the Iowa City Police Department were responding to a disturbance call at an apartment early Saturday when they came upon Kyle Clark and another person “face to face ranting at one other,” according to The Smoking Gun, which cited a criminal complaint filed by officer Tyler Lakose.

When the police saw Clark, they noted he “had a very huge bulge beneath his shirt towards the waist line like he was trying to hide something,” according to Lakose’s complaint.

Clark “attempted to walk down the stairs, which was a dead end” when Lakose questioned whether the protrusion was “a bag of pot,” according to the report.

At after 3 a.m., Clark was detained after “a very large bag of marijuana slid under his shirt,” which he disputed possession of.

Following the finding of the marijuana cache weighing around four ounces, Clark was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug offences and brought into the Johnson County jail. He was released late Saturday morning, according to reports.

A similar event occurred in Louisiana in 2019, when a woman disputed ownership of methamphetamine found inside a plastic bag wedged in her vaginal opening.

Ashley Beth Rolland was arrested and questioned by police after allegedly taking $5,000 from her boyfriend’s residence. Eugene Dix, the accused victim, informed West Monroe Police Department investigators that Rolland had remained with him for about a week in his apartment.

According to a probable cause document, Rolland confessed to stealing the money during an interview with police investigators. The money was retrieved following a “consensual search of Rolland’s person” by a female correctional officer. A total of $6,233 was seized as a result of the search.

In addition, the female officer discovered a “clear plastic bag containing about 1 gram of methamphetamine within Rolland’s vagina,” which she claimed did not belong to her.

Before being placed into the Ouachita Parish jail, Rolland was charged with felony theft and drugs possession.