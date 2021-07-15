Aveeno and Neutrogena Spray Sunscreens are being recalled by J&J due to carcinogen traces.

J&J has voluntarily recalled some of its sunscreen products due to the presence of a cancer-causing ingredient.

Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens are being recalled, according to the firm, after internal testing revealed “low quantities” of benzene in some of the product samples.

All lots of “Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen,” “Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport Aerosol Sunscreen,” “Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Aerosol Sunscreen,” “Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen,” and “Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen” are affected by the recall.

They were sold in aerosol cans and disseminated through “a variety of retail channels” around the country.

The company’s website has images of the impacted products, as well as the lot numbers and expiration dates.

According to the business, benzene is not an ingredient in “any” of their sunscreen products. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classed benzene as “carcinogenic to humans” due to “adequate evidence” that it might cause acute myeloid leukemia.

“Humans all over the world are exposed to many sources on a daily basis, both indoors and outdoors. “Benzene can be absorbed to variable degrees by inhalation, cutaneous absorption, and oral absorption,” according to the business. “Daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels observed in our testing would not be expected to generate significant health consequences,” according to exposure modeling and the EPA framework.

The goods were recalled “out of an excess of caution,” according to the manufacturer.

It advised customers to stop using the recalled products and dispose of them “appropriately.” They can get in touch with the company if they have any queries about the recall or if they want a refund.

People should continue to use other broad-spectrum sunscreens or other sun-protection techniques, according to J&J and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Use of sunscreen is essential for public health. Melanoma rates are rising over the world, and the majority of instances are linked to excessive sun exposure, according to J&J. “It is critical that people around the world continue to adopt adequate sun protection methods, including alternative sunscreen.”

Apart from applying sunscreens to protect oneself from the sun, the FDA recommends that people limit their time in the sun, wear protective clothes, read sunscreen labels to ensure correct application, and wear sunglasses with a UV400 rating.