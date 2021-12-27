Avalanche Kills Skier ‘Fully Buried’ In Snow In Colorado.

In Colorado, a skier died after being “completely buried” in an avalanche. This is the first avalanche-related death in the state this winter.

According to USA Today, the accident occurred on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass on Friday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the avalanche was 150 feet wide and broke on a layer of faceted snow “one to three feet below the snow surface.”

“With a transceiver and probe pole, the victim’s partner was able to locate him and remove him from the snow, but he did not survive,” the CAIC said in a statement. The corpse of the unnamed skier was later retrieved by search and rescue teams from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol.

“What they all have in common is a desire to truly see the mountains in their natural state, untamed and untidy. Unfortunately, you don’t have many options once you’ve been detected. Your chances of surviving are rapidly dwindling “Ethan Greene, CAIC Director, told KMGH.

Skiers should be aware of the meteorological conditions and attempt to avoid becoming trapped in an avalanche, according to Greene. When heading to the backcountry in the winter, they should also have an avalanche rescue transceiver, a pro pole, and a shovel.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of those who have been affected by this unfortunate catastrophe,” the center said.

The Front Range, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Vail and Summit County, Grand Mesa, Aspen, Sawatch Range, and Northern San Juan mountain ranges are all under an avalanche warning until Monday.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in Diamond Peak. In 2019, a skier was caught in an avalanche near Cameron Pass that climbed about 500 feet vertically. Her ski party helped her out of the snow, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Three skiers were killed earlier this month in Austria by a 650-foot-wide avalanche. The skiers were transferred to the hospital but died as a result of their ordeal.