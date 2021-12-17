Ava White’s family has released information on her ‘beloved’ daughter and sister’s burial.

Ava White’s family has given information about her funeral.

On November 25, Ava, 12, was attacked in Liverpool city centre after attending the Christmas light switch-on with friends.

She was sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

A murder investigation has been initiated after the body of a newborn baby was discovered ‘wrapped in a Heron Foods bag.’

The 12-year-family old’s has now published the funeral information in The Washington Newsday’s family announcements.

On Thursday, December 23, at 10 a.m., a funeral ceremony will be held in Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Following that, there will be a crematorium at Anfield Crematorium, and Ava’s family has asked that no one wears black.

“Much adored daughter of Leanne and Robert,” the family said in their announcement.

“Mia’s much-loved sister.

“A lovely niece and cousin, as well as a loving granddaughter and great granddaughter.”

“All of her family and friends will miss her greatly.”

Debbie Bennett Funeral Directors, 31 High Street, Prescot, L34 6HE, may be reached at 0151 426 3131.

At around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, police were dispatched to complaints of an assault in the Church Alley neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find Ava, who had been out with friends following the Christmas switch-on, lying on the ground, with a witness to the incident administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she died a short time later despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

A 14-year-old kid has been charged with Ava’s murder and possession of a bladed article. He cannot be identified for legal reasons. He may have to go to trial next year.

The 12-year-old died of a stab wound to the neck, according to an inquest.

Hundreds of people attended an emotional vigil for Ava White earlier this month, which began with a balloon release and included many balloons bearing her name and personal tributes.