Ava White memorials will be removed from the city center of Liverpool.

At the request of Ava White’s family, floral tributes to the schoolgirl who was slain in Liverpool city centre last month will be removed.

The 12-year-old was in town with friends when she was assaulted on Church Street on November 25. She was sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Friends, family, and strangers have been paying tribute to the small child since then, expressing their sorrow.

After years of ‘unimaginable anguish,’ a’strong’ lady, 35, passes away.

Liverpool City Council announced today that, at the family’s request, the flower tributes will be removed from the site.

This is to avoid any possible weather-related harm.

“Due to the rainy and windy weather, the family of Ava White has asked us to remove the floral tributes placed in her memory, so that they are not damaged,” the council announced on social media.

“Thank you so much for your nice words and tributes. Ava White, you will never be forgotten.” At around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, police were dispatched to complaints of an assault in the Church Alley neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find Ava, who had been out with friends following the Christmas switch-on, lying on the ground, with a witness to the incident administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she unfortunately died a short time later despite medical staff’s best efforts.

A 14-year-old kid has been charged with Ava’s murder and possession of a bladed article. He cannot be identified for legal reasons. He may have to go to trial next year.

Hundreds of people attended an emotional memorial for Ava White earlier this month, which began with a balloon release and included many balloons with her name and personal condolences.