Ava White and her family are in our thoughts and prayers following her death in the city center incident.

Following Ava White’s death in a city center attack, a prayer has been offered for her and her family.

The 12-year-old died as a result of ‘catastrophic injuries’ sustained during the incident on Church Street.

Since then, a murder investigation has been opened, and four youths, one 13, two 14, and one 15, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In the wake of Ava’s death, the Presidents of Churches Together in Merseyside issued an unified statement.

The statemen were issued by Rt Revd. Paul Bayes, Bishop of Liverpool, Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP, Archbishop of Liverpool, Revd. Phil Jump, chair of Churches Together in Merseyside and regional minister, North Western Baptist Association, Revd. Dr. Sheryl Anderson, Liverpool Methodist district chair, Revd. Geoff Felton, moderator of Mersey Synod, The United Reformed Church, and major David Taylor, district commander

The statement expressed condolences to Ava’s family and urged the community to unite.

“As Church leaders, we regret the needless loss of this little life, and know that in extending our profound sympathies to Ava’s shattered family, we speak for many inside and beyond the Christian community of Merseyside.”

“We are very grieved by this senseless act of violence, and we recognize that no words can properly reflect the grief and pain that they must be experiencing right now.”

“We renew our pledge to engage with people of goodwill across our city region to promote peace, hope, and an end to violence in all forms across our communities as we express our love and solidarity with those whose lives will be tragically broken by this incident.”

“Let us not forget the virtues of goodness and love that define the lives of so many in this magnificent city while the wickedness of a few undoubtedly dominates our minds in the days ahead.”

A wish for Ava

A city with a history of tragedy

Weeps for a young life once more.

So rashly and unnecessarily cut short, and there are no words to express our grief.

