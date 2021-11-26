Ava White, a ‘special’ Year 8 student, was died in a city center tragedy, and her school paid tribute to her.

After she was fatally attacked in Liverpool City Centre last night, a school has paid homage to “unique” and “much-loved” Year 8 child Ava White.

At around 8.39 p.m., Ava, 12, was assaulted in the Church Street area and was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital a short time later.

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are all identified as being from the Toxteth region.

“Ava was a greatly liked, cherished, and distinctive part of the Notre Dame family,” stated Peter Duffy, Head Teacher of Notre Dame Catholic College on Great Homer Street in Everton. She was a really popular girl who had a great network of friends.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Ava’s family and friends, as well as all those who have been affected by this heinous act.

“My staff is working with pupils to provide them with all of the support they require during this difficult time.”

Ava was in Year 8 and had previously attended The Trinity Catholic Primary School, according to Notre Dame.

A number of youngsters and teenagers observed the murder, and youth worker Alan Walsh said he had been swamped with phone calls from young people who were “traumatized.”

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are being supported by specialist Family Liaison officers,” said Jon Roy, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police. Their world has been shattered, and no parent should ever have to deal with police officials knocking on their home to inform them that their child has died.

“We suspect Ava and her pals were involved in a verbal altercation that ended with Ava being assaulted and suffering catastrophic injuries.” The perpetrators were then spotted running up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street, according to our sources.

“We have detained four males from Toxteth on suspicion of murder, one aged 13 years, two aged 14 years, and one aged 15 years, and they are currently being interviewed at police stations around Merseyside.”

“The Christmas tree lights were on, and Liverpool City Centre was fairly busy at the time of the event.””

