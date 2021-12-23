Ava White, a Liverpool schoolgirl, will be laid to rest.

A funeral will be held in Liverpool for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death during a Christmas lights switch-on.

On November 25, Ava White was fatally stabbed in the city center.

She was brought to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at 8.30 p.m., but died later of “catastrophic injuries,” according to police.

The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Robert Martin, Ava’s father, claimed the family was “totally crushed and grieved” after her death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support during this tragic time,” he added in a statement posted by Merseyside Police.

“I appreciate each and every one of your thoughtful words and contributions.

“Ava’s family is horrified and grieved by what has transpired, and we ask that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve as a family at this time.”

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in her honor earlier this month, and flowers and balloons were left in her honor throughout the city.

Andre Rebello, the senior coroner for Liverpool, said she was stabbed in the neck at the start of her inquest into her death last week.

For legal reasons, a 14-year-old kid has been charged with her murder and is scheduled to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.