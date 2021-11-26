Ava White, 12, was killed, causing ‘utter misery’ across the city.

The death of Ava White, a 12-year-old girl from Liverpool, has shocked and devastated the city.

On Thursday, the schoolgirl was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was assaulted on Church Street immediately after the Christmas lights were switched on at around 8.39pm.

She was discovered collapsed on the ground, with a member of the public nearby administering first aid.

The 12-year-old was sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but died shortly after.

Four boys, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One is 13 years old, two are 14 years old, and one is 15 years old.

Church Street, the scene of the tragedy on Thursday, is one of the areas that police have cordoned off today following the initiation of a murder inquiry.

People arriving in the city centre today for work or to do some Black Friday Christmas shopping were taken aback by the news.

On the scene on Church Street, one woman said: “This morning, I heard it on the news. I was shocked. The city is having a bad day.” Unaware of the murder investigation, a guy who walked into the city centre to go to Primark this morning said: “I’m really heartbroken. I’m 12 years old.

“I hope they find out who did this and harshly punish them. With cameras all over the place, I believed this was the safest area in the city.” “I feel really sad,” said a mother of two who moved to Liverpool from Brazil two years ago. I have two children that are about the same age as the girl. I’m afraid because things aren’t looking well. It’s a disaster.” Church Street, Church Alley, Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, School Lane crossing Hanover Street, and Fleet Street remain cordoned off.

They are likely to be there for a long time, and authorities are appealing for the public’s patience and understanding as they conduct investigations in order to bring justice to Ava and her family.

A post-mortem will be performed by the Home Office to determine the cause of the 12-year-death. old’s

Flowers and cards paying homage to 12-year-old Ava were left at the scene on Church Street.

One person stated: “Ava, get some rest. I’m sending you and your family my love and strength.” “Summary comes to an end,” said another.