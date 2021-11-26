Ava White, 12, was a charity’peace ambassador.’

A 12-year-old girl was a peace ambassador for a charity when she was stabbed to death in Liverpool’s city center.

Ava White was visiting the city with her friends when she was stabbed with a knife around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 26 in the Church Street neighborhood.

When cops got on the scene, the Year 8 student from Notre Dame Catholic College was collapsed on the ground, and a member of the public who observed the incident was administering first aid.

Knife is a weapon that is used to kill people. Ava White has yet to be discovered, according to a police update on the murder investigation. Ava White was awarded a ‘Peace Ambassador’ award by the Peace Foundation in 2019, which was founded by campaigner Colin Parry OBE, whose son was killed in Warrington by an IRA bomb.

On Twitter, he spoke on Ava’s tragedy, saying: “In 2019, Wendy Parry and I presented Ava White, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool, with a ‘Peace Ambassador’ award on behalf of the Peace Foundation. What a terrible tragedy for her family. On Monday, our Peace Foundation will be back in her school. Ava, rest in peace.” Despite medical staff’s best efforts, Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital last night, where she died a short time later.

Four men, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One is 13 years old, two are 14 years old, and one is 15 years old. They were apprehended in various areas.

The investigation’s main detective Superintendent Sue Coombs and Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine conducted a press conference with the media at the new Police HQ this afternoon, confirming that a knife was used.

“Not yet,” Det. Supt. Coombs answered when asked if the murder weapon had been retrieved.

She said the force couldn’t determine whether Ava and her assailants knew one other yet, but added: “Because there is clearly a lot of CCTV in Liverpool city center, we can say there was a verbal altercation and an assault.

“The rest of the detail may take a little longer to come out,” she said, “since we have to treat those.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”