Autumnal F&F Clothing midi dress worn by Kelly Brook on Instagram is a hit with Tesco buyers.

Tesco customers are swooning over a new ‘autumn-like’ F&F Clothing outfit after seeing it on Instagram model Kelly Brook.

The model and presenter is a brand ambassador for F&F Clothing, and she frequently publishes photos of herself wearing things from the line on social media.

Kelly posted a photo of herself wearing a F&F dress on Instagram on Saturday, captioned it, “Happy Weekend.”

The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been identified, and it is not Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, or Morrisons.

The photo sparked outrage among admirers, with many using heart emojis and calling the look as “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

Kelly was photographed wearing a paisley pattern midi dress with black ankle boots, which is currently available in Tesco shops.

The outfit was a hit with customers, with the photo receiving over 10,000 likes and many people commenting on how much they liked it. “Beautiful,” remarked Secretsquirrel09.

Instagram

“I’m getting this clothing, I love it,” Yazminhazel remarked. “This print is lovely on you Kelly!” remarked Rougeinstyle. Autumn-themed outfit.”

“V Autumn like outfit,” derren.jones added. Kelly, you’re looking fantastic.”

The compliments didn’t stop there.

“Wow, you’re looking stunning,” Elkin robert commented.

“Simply stunning,” Justcats07 said.

“Lovely attire that would suit you,” Qcomicstore tagged a friend.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” remarked bill macdonald ii.