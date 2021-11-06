Autumn tea dress is praised by Marks and Spencer customers for its “beautiful color.”

One of Marks and Spencer’s Autumn outfits has wowed customers, with many applauding its “wonderful color.”

The company posted a photo of a printed tea dress in a purple mix tone on Instagram, which attracted a lot of attention.

“Autumnal dresses are stealing our hearts this season,” M&S said in an Instagram post to its 1.8 million followers.

Many people are eager to get their hands on the dress, which has three-quarter length sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a’midaxi’ length, which means it falls between the knees and ankles and appears warm enough to wear throughout the chilly months ahead. The Printed Midaxi Tea Dress can be purchased for £39.50 on the Marks and Spencer website.

In the comments section of Instagram, several people praised the look.

“Beautiful color instead of the usual autumn colors, and wonderful length too!” commented 12sparkle34.

“I love this dress,” Glamzin added.

“Bought this outfit fantastic on,” Jennifershields784 commented.

It was hailed as “Beautiful” by Hottubonthehill.

“That’s beautiful,” Tracyward.rg commented.

“Gorgeous color,” added laura.from.anglesey.

The compliments didn’t stop there.

“Beautiful dress!” commented Rose joh.

“This is gorgeous,” Tara griffin added.

“I got this dress adore it very comfy wearing it to a wedding,” carolinegcampbell19 said. “All your gowns are a wonderful fit I love them.”

The Marks and Spencer Printed Midaxi Tea Dress may be purchased here.