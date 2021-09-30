Autumn lends a magical touch to angling.

Anglers all over the region have been catching plenty of fish on the various different waters and venues around and about as the first days of autumn begin to ‘fall in’ and we now begin to experience a decrease in temperature this week.

Yes, fall is a wonderful time of year for many, and like the arrival of any season, the enormity of what is going on and around us now seems to bring a sense of comfort.

I adore it, and as the leaves fall, echoing in the silence of the trees and surrounding woodland around us, this time of year always gives me a wonderful sense of peace, which lends an air of magic to this old romantic when I’m fishing.

The lack of singing around us also definitely allows the chilly wind to whisper amongst the bushes, as many birds are heavily into their moult and many different species have already departed to their warmer wintering territories overseas.

I was particularly thrilled to see the fishing so productive on the waterways I visited this weekend as the weather changed, having reviewed the weights coming from various places this weekend.

The ‘All Winners’ final took place on Mescar Fishery’s Mistral Lake on Sunday. This one saw all of the finalists who had won the Sunday openers this year line up to compete against one another, and it was a close one.

Tom Clays of Maghull took first place and the prized trophy in this one.

Clays (33) who only took up match fishing a year ago, has undoubtedly enhanced his good status here amongst a top field of seasoned match anglers. Clays (33) is well-known locally, both as the manager of Burscough Angling Supplies and as a keen specimen carp angler.

By mid-match out in mid-water, this popular rod had only taken three fish on the hybrid, but a switch to presenting it down the near edge enabled him to direct six more fish to 12lb into his net for a winning 79.2.0.

Ste Winstanley, a Mescar resident, came in second place. “The summary has come to an end.”