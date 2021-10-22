Autumn family days out to enjoy by train in and around Merseyside.

Autumn has arrived, bringing with it a plethora of seasonal activities and October half-term, so it’s time to plan some exciting family outings.

At this time of year, there’s plenty to see and do across Merseyside, from picturesque hikes and historic attractions to a busy city centre buzz.

With Merseyrail’s low fares and frequent service, you can leave the car at home and enjoy a stress-free travel to your excursions while soaking in the scenery.

Skip the line and get on the train with a Day Saver ticket, which can be purchased online and provides unlimited off-peak travel on the Merseyrail network for both adults and children.

Meanwhile, Merseyrail’s family ticket is another budget-friendly option, costing just £13 for a family of up to five (one or two adults accompanying children aged five to 15, children under five ride for free). On the day of travel, the ticket can be purchased at your local Merseyrail station.

If you’re looking for a fun day out and want to take advantage of these low-cost ticket alternatives, we’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest sites to visit this autumn, all of which are easily accessible via the Merseyrail network.

Whatever the weather, have a good time.

Take the Wirral Line of Merseyrail to Chester, a city rich in history and overflowing with cultural attractions to keep the whole family amused rain or shine.

Visit over the Halloween season and keep a look out for some spooky surprises hidden across the city, as a free trick or treat trail runs from October 25 to October 31.

Tricks and treats will be concealed in 40 different spots throughout the city, providing the ideal opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit.

Meanwhile, Storyhouse, Chester’s theatre, library, restaurant, and movie complex, is great for some indoor entertainment and is just a short walk from the railway station; and The Rows has two levels of independent and high street stores, restaurants, and cafés.

Take advantage of the great outdoors.

The outdoors in autumn is a pleasure for the senses, with crunchy falling leaves, an abundance of conkers, and burnt orange and golden hues.

The Wirral Way is an excellent option.