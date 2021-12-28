Authorities say there are no survivors after a small plane crashes into a residential street in Southern California.

A small plane crashed near a residential street in southern California, leaving a trail of flames and devastation in its wake.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, a collision happened in the 1200 block of Pepper Dr. and N. Mollison Ave. in El Cajon, San Diego. The Lakeside Fire District responded to the scene, but no survivors were discovered. The number of victims, however, has not been disclosed by the police.

The incident caused no injuries to anyone on the ground or in the neighboring homes. According to News 10, debris damaged one home and one vehicle.

The plane was a Learjet, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO), and it was due to land at Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

“At this time, there are no known injuries,” the San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter. It is unknown where the plane originated or how many passengers were on board.

Power lines were down in the neighborhood, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. According to the Associated Press, the agency’s outage map revealed that roughly 600 customers in the area were without power.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross is expected to arrive at the area. They will assist individuals who are still without power as a result of the outage.

It was raining at the time of the incident, according to reports. However, it is unclear whether the weather played a role in the incident.

“We were outside, and we could hear the plane approaching. We think it could’ve hit our power lines above our house because it got really, really loud, but we just saw bright blue and orange flashing lights and heard the electricity running, so we think it could’ve hit our power lines above our house “KNSD spoke with Lauren Watling, who lives near the crash site.

“The plane then crashed, which we heard after that. We bolted out the door, and there was a cloud of smoke in the air. We only witnessed flames and smoke “Watling went on to say.

The collision has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will conduct an inquiry.