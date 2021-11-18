Authorities say a pilot has become the second person killed in the Rocky Mountain wildfires.

While battling a wildfire near Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park, a pilot crashed and died. According to the Associated Press, this is the second person killed by wind-driven flames in the Rockies this week.

The pilot of a single-engine air tanker was found dead three hours later south of Estes Park after authorities received reports of a crash Tuesday night, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the pilot was the only one on board.

According to Denver-based news station KUSA-TV, the flight was considered to be the first time in US history that a fixed-winged aircraft was used to fight a fire at night using night-vision goggles.

The accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Another individual died earlier this week in a wind-driven blaze near Wyoming’s Montana border. The person who died, according to Kristie Hoffert, medical chief for the Clark Fire District, was a family member of a firefighter.

Officials did not provide any details about the cause of death.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A fire reported late Monday night in south-central Montana prompted the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office to request evacuations southwest of Absarokee.

High winds also sparked the Colorado fire. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, wind knocked a tree into a neighboring powerline, causing it to arc and start the fire.

The fire ignited in most of Colorado due to warmer-than-normal temperatures and drought conditions, though the weather turned cooler Wednesday after some light snow fell in the mountains. According to the National Weather Service, no measurable snow fell in Denver, which is on course to set a record for its latest snowfall.

The fire did not spread much over night and was estimated to have burned roughly 140 acres (57 hectares) as of Wednesday, according to the US Forest Service, with the fire being controlled around 15% of its perimeter. It was hoped that firefighters would be able to stem the fire’s spread by taking advantage of lower temperatures and lighter winds, according to the report.

According to Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, an investigator will be dispatched to the plane crash. Investigators would check into what kind of equipment the Air Tractor AT-802A had to tackle flames at night. This is a condensed version of the information.