Authorities say a man who was released from custody in October killed his young niece and another man.

According to the Associated Press, a 22-year-old man who was released from detention in October while awaiting trial was detained Wednesday in Sacramento, California, in connection with the deadly shooting of his 7-year-old niece and another man.

Tyrice Martin was arrested for the fatal shootings of Isabel Agnes Delgadillo Martin and Clifford Hall, 42, on Tuesday. On November 22, Martin would have turned eight years old.

An investigation “found that a neighborhood disturbance between two groups developed into the sad fatal gunshot,” according to Sacramento police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find both individuals injured. Martin was rushed to the hospital and later died as a result of their emergency medical assistance. According to the police news release, Hall was pronounced dead at the site.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard, Martin was freed from detention in October in a case from earlier this year, against the protests of a Sacramento County prosecutor.

“A deputy district attorney objected to his release, claiming community safety and prior failure to appear as the primary reasons for his detention,” according to Norgaard.

The events that led to this probe are still being investigated, according to the press statement.

Martin failed to appear in court on September 20, according to online court records, but later appeared and was freed on his own recognizance with ankle bracelet monitoring in a case involving a prior strike conviction.

Martin was accused in March with possessing a 9 mm handgun and 38 rounds of.40-caliber and 9 mm ammunition, according to court records, and he had a previous felony conviction for carrying a loaded firearm in 2018. Martin was also charged with possessing oxycodone in the 2021 case, and court documents in that case revealed that he was convicted in March 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon personally inflicting grave bodily injury stemming from a complaint filed in 2019. According to court documents, he used a vehicle as a weapon in that assault case.

The girl’s relatives and friends attended a candlelight vigil in the parking area of the housing development where the shooting occurred on Wednesday.

Monica Delgadillo, Isabel's mother, was carrying an album of Polaroid-style images with her.