Authorities say a fentanyl operation could have produced 2.5 million pills, and the ringleader has been sentenced.

Authorities estimated that a fentanyl operation could have produced 2.5 million tablets, as the ringleader, Bradley Woolard, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

With the supplies ordered by Woolard’s accomplice, Anthony Pelayo, 35, the amount of possible tablets is so large that authorities had a sentencing range of roughly 30 years to life in prison. According to the Associated Press, the term is one of the longest federal drug punishments ever in Western Washington.

Along with the materials, $1.1 million was located throughout Woolard’s operation’s headquarters. Federal officials searched for the money for several weeks, discovering it in locations like a hole behind the dishwasher and beneath the bathroom sink flooring. Agents discovered a secret compartment with almost two dozen rifles, homemade silencers, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, in addition to the million dollars.

“It’s a substantial sum of money. It’s a large quantity of medications. It’s a tragedy, to be sure “Judge Coughenour of the United States District Court said.

Woolard, 42, and Pelayo began the enterprise in 2015 when they ordered fentanyl powder from China. This was the beginning of synthetic opioids as a cheaper, stronger, and deadlier alternative to heroin. They stamped the tablets with stamps that said “M30” to make them look like oxycodone from a pharmacy. They also bought pill presses, which they learned to use in a workshop at Woolard’s house in Arlington, then at Pelayo’s ranch nearby.

In a sentencing memo, assistant US attorneys Karyn S. Johnson and Mike Lang wrote, “The presses used by Mr. Woolard and Mr. Pelayo were capable of pressing thousands of pills per hour, and Mr. Woolard and Mr. Pelayo pressed so many pills over the course of the conspiracy that they wore out multiple presses.”

Their case demonstrates how, over those years, the manufacture of counterfeit tablets laced with fentanyl or comparable narcotics became a cottage business across the country. They solicited the help of a number of other persons to obtain shipments of fentanyl powder that they ordered on the "dark web" via bitcoin or wire transfers; investigators weren't sure if the various shipments were connected at first.