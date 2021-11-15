Authorities said the pilot attempted a loop maneuver over a relative’s house before colliding fatally with it.

The pilot in a tragic plane crash in October was attempting to fly over a relative’s house, according to an inquiry by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

On October 23, a single-engine plane crashed into a house near Marengo, Wisconsin, in the northern part of the state. Aaron Mika, 29, and Aleah Mika, 21, were on board the plane and killed in the disaster. No one was wounded on the ground.

“On October 23rd, 2021, at around 2:40 p.m., the Ashland County Communications Center received many 911 calls claiming a single-engine plane had crashed northeast of Ashland.”