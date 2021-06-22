Authorities have decided not to investigate a woman’s death in a chip store.

Authorities have opted against conducting an investigation into the death of a woman who said her husband burned her with boiling oil after a disagreement in their chip restaurant.

Mavis Bran, 69, died in October 2018 from multi-organ failure six days after suffering serious burns to 46% of her body in an incident inside the Chipoteria in Hermon, Carmarthenshire.

Mrs Bran claimed her husband, Geoffrey Bran, 72, had hit her with a fryer before she died, but after a week-long trial in November 2019, he was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

“I am frightened,” Mrs Bran told a friend weeks before her death, according to the trial at Swansea Crown Court. I’m pretty sure he’s going to f****** kill me.’

This decision has been addressed with Mrs Bran’s family and is based on considerations of whether lessons could be learnt or service responses improved within and between agencies.

A multi-agency panel led by Carmarthenshire County Council, Hywel Dda Health Board, and Dyfed-Powys Police said on Tuesday that a domestic homicide review (DHR) into the circumstances surrounding her death will not be held.

Following an allegation of domestic murder, DHRs can be launched to see if anything about the circumstances of the killing can help avoid future incidences involving others and improve victim service.

It is not essential for someone to be convicted of homicide in order for a DHR to occur.

“The circumstances surrounding this case have been reassessed and fully addressed by members of the Safer Communities Partnership,” said Councillor Ann Davies, chair of Carmarthenshire Safer Communities Partnership.

“In my capacity as chair of the partnership, I have reviewed these talks and past decisions and have determined that a domestic homicide investigation will not be conducted in this matter.

“This decision has been addressed with Mrs Bran’s family and is based on considerations of whether lessons could be learnt or service responses improved within and between agencies.”

Ms Davies has instead asked for a “task and finish committee” to review and react to “many” requests. (This is a brief piece.)