Authorities have called off the search after cargo ships collided, leaving one person dead and another missing.

Two cargo ships crashed in the Baltic Sea off the coast of southern Sweden on Monday, killing one person and leaving another missing.

After discovering a body onboard a Danish ship sunk by the collision, Swedish authorities called off an unsuccessful search that involved at least 11 boats and ships, a plane, and a helicopter on Monday.

The collision of two cargo ships south of Ystad, Sweden, near the Danish island of Bornholm, was reported to the Swedish Maritime Administration before sunrise Monday. After colliding with the British ship Scot Carrier, the Danish vessel Karin Hoej crashed and was drifting upside down.

The body found inside the Karin Hoej belonged to one of two crew members who had gone missing. The search took hours because the two were unlikely to survive in the frigid Baltic Sea, which was at 39 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius), according to Reuters.

According to police, the capsized ship was being hauled to a Swedish port. Two people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

The cause of the crash, according to the Swedish Maritime Administration, is still unknown. According to maritime services in Sweden and Denmark, the ships were going in the same direction near Bornholm when they collided in fog and darkness. The Swedish marine agency stated, “We have no idea when the repair will be done.”

The capsized vessel was pulled closer to land so that it could be searched by divers from the Swedish Armed Forces and the Coast Guard, among others. Police intend to take up the investigation and inspect the ship.

Prosecutors have begun a preliminary inquiry into potential accusations of gross negligence in marine traffic and “gross sea drunkenness,” according to Swedish Coast Guard prosecutor Jonatan Tholin.

Prosecutors said they apprehended a British citizen born in 1991 and a Croatian born in 1965 as suspects in the case, which allegedly entails causing the death of another person after the crash. Their identities were kept a secret.

“We assume that elements of the British crew have not been sober,” said Coast Guard press spokesman Valdemar Lindekrantz to Sweden’s TV4.

The Scot Carrier was traveling from Salacgriva, Latvia, to Montrose, Scotland, according to the website MarineTraffic, while the Karin Hoej was departing from Sodertalje, Sweden, for Nykoebing Falster, Denmark.

Oil has started, according to TV4. This is a condensed version of the information.