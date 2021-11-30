Authorities are searching for those who cut down ancient trees at a New Mexico monument illegally.

The Associated Press reported that the National Park Service is looking for persons responsible for illegally cutting down several dozen old alligator juniper trees in the El Malpais National Monument in western New Mexico. Officials estimated that the trees, which are noted for their wrinkled bark that resembled alligator skin, were hundreds of years old.

According to the National Park Service website, the El Malpais National Monument is a volcanic environment with geological characteristics such as lava flows, lava tube caves, sandstone bluffs, and cinder cones, the most common kind of volcano in the world. According to the Associated Press, while rural New Mexicans routinely chop wood in the fall to help with heating throughout the winter, harvesting trees near El Malpais is banned.

The growth rate of alligator juniper trees is exceedingly slow. After pollination, a seed can take up to 18 months to mature, whereas young trees grow at a rate of 0.6 inches every decade. According to the Associated Press, as they get older, their pace decreases even more.

The removal of these trees has an influence on the monument’s biodiversity, setting the stage for decades of recovery. Officials aren’t sure why the trees are being cut down or what they’ll be used for, according to Lisa Dittman, a monument spokesperson.

The first instance of unauthorized tree cutting was discovered in 2020. However, park law enforcement has been monitoring the area for the past year and has recorded more trees being cut down, the most recent occurrence occurring in October.

Employees at the park are encouraging the public to call the National Park Service’s tip line with any information that could aid with the inquiry.

In the same area of the monument, the National Park Service recently cleared brush and trimmed trees in preparation for a series of controlled fires to reintroduce fire to the environment, focusing on the buildup of vegetation that can lead to huge catastrophic fires.

Prior to thinning, the park focuses on protecting alligator junipers.

The alligator juniper is the largest of the southwestern junipers, growing in western Texas, northwestern New Mexico, and north-central Arizona near Flagstaff. Northern and central Mexico are also home to the species.

Alligator junipers have been discovered to have medicinal properties.