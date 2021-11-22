Authorities are investigating after a stray dog was seen carrying the body of a newborn into a hospital compound.

A stray dog was observed carrying the mutilated remains of a newborn infant outside a government hospital in a disturbing event. The graphic footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting officials to initiate an inquiry.

According to the Deccan Herald, the incident occurred last Wednesday in the Indian city of Bhopal.

According to local media, a hospital sanitation worker noticed a dog inside the hospital compound with what seemed to be human remains between its jaws. After chasing the dog with a stick, the animal dropped the remains.

When the worker realized it was a half-eaten newborn’s body, he called the hospital authorities. The body was sent to the morgue to be examined.

An unnamed person recorded video of the animal eating into the body. The video went viral on social media, generating widespread outrage.

Following the public outcry, hospital officials issued a statement claiming they had nothing to do with the occurrence. “The baby was not delivered at the local hospital. People sometimes fail to properly bury newborns’ bodies, allowing dogs to dig them up “Dr. DK Bhargava, a civil surgeon at the District Hospital, told Deccan Chronicle.

He stated that the hospital authorities have notified the police, and that many individuals dispose of infant dead in the garbage. He also stated that an internal probe would be conducted by the hospital.

Last year, a similar occurrence took place inside the hospital, when the body of a newborn was discovered being devoured by stray dogs. This is the fourth similar event in the last two years, according to residents. According to reports, the hospital, which sees roughly 400 patients every day, is short on doctors and other medical professionals.

A similar occurrence occurred two months earlier in Madurai, India, when a stray dog was discovered carrying a dismembered baby’s head. The event was discovered after a young boy noticed a dog with “something odd” in its mouth. He became intrigued and pursued it. The dog eventually ran away after dropping the baby’s dismembered head on the highway.