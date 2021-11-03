Authorities are concerned about the safety of a missing woman who was held captive by Al-Qaeda for four years.

Despite the fact that her visa application was denied, the woman is said to have re-entered the country over a land border in March, around five months after she was released.

Sophie Petronin, 76, worked in Mali for years until being abducted in 2016. According to French media, she decided to return after having trouble readjusting to life in Europe in order to reconcile with her adopted daughter.

Her reappearance shocked French and Malian officials, who feared she would face fresh perils in the country where she had been held captive for years. According to a communication sent to Malian police on October 29, Petronin was on his way to the town of Sikasso. According to the Associated Press, authorities have asked law enforcement to return her to Bamako, Mali’s capital, if she is discovered.

“A warrant has been issued for Sophie [Petronin] by the gendarmerie.” “I don’t want to comment on the reason for the search because it’s an investigation,” Ministry of Internal Security spokesman Amadou Sangho said, “but the legal authorities have numerous questions to ask her.” More Associated Press reporting can be found in the list below.

A spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, expressed alarm about Petronin’s return to Mali, where Westerners are still being kidnapped.

“We are disappointed by Sophie Petronin’s return to Mali,” Attal said. “When it comes to her personal safety and the protection of our troops, it’s a form of carelessness.” “When residents are abducted, it is our warriors who save them, even if it means putting their lives in danger.” Soldiers have been killed in the attempt to rescue hostages held captive in foreign countries. It is necessary to show respect for our warriors.” Petronin informed the French news outlet Mediapart that she had been in Mali since March, after the Malian Embassy in Switzerland refused to provide her a visa.

After her release, Petronin stated that she had converted to Islam while in captivity and that her detention had been a “spiritual retreat.” She wished to be called Mariam instead of Sophie.

