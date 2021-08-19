Author: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were ‘Afraid’ to Abandon Royal Duties.

According to a biography, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “very terrified of the implications” of their royal exit, but their baby Archie has helped them “stand up for what was right.”

According to Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not make their decision to leave royal duties lightly.

He made his remarks to People as the re-released paperback edition of the book sparked outrage in the United Kingdom due to quotations implying that the royals were not taking “responsibility” following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

“They were quite terrified of the implications of breaking away and criticizing the system,” Scobie added.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Scobie told the magazine, gave them the “energy to stand up for what was right for them, regardless of the consequences.”

According to this website’s analysis of historical polling data, Meghan and Harry’s positive approval rating in the United Kingdom weathered harsh news but began to plummet after they said they would be stepping down in January 2020.

Prince Harry’s approval rating dropped 50 points from 81 percent when they were engaged in November 2017 to 31% in the most recent YouGov poll in Spring.

A new epilogue to Finding Freedom quotes a friend of Meghan’s who claims the monarchy has demonstrated little accountability.

The focus of the coverage was on Queen Elizabeth II’s formal statement to the Oprah Winfrey interview, which appeared to contradict Harry and Meghan’s account of events by remarking that “some recollections may vary.”

“Those three lines, ‘recollections may vary,’ did not go unnoticed by the couple, who were ‘not shocked,’ according to a close source, that full ownership was not taken.”

“A pal of Meghan’s added: ‘Months later, little accountability has been taken,” the book continued. Without that, how can you move forward?’

“There are people inside the family that [The Sussexes] are considerably closer to today than they were a year ago,” Scobie remarked, according to The Daily Mail. However, there has been very little growth in Harry’s connection with his father and brother.

“I believe he [Harry] is eager to accept responsibility for everything, but I’ve been told he’s also waiting to see some of it from the other side. Currently, This is a condensed version of the information.