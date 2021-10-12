Author claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an easier time with the paparazzi than Princess Diana.

In comparison to Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a “relatively easy ride” with the British paparazzi, according to biographer Andrew Morton of The Washington Newsday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sued the media, including photo agencies on both sides of the Atlantic, in a number of cases.

And Harry has already compared Meghan’s media exposure to the death of his mother, who died in a car accident while being pursued by reporters.

In comparison to his mother, British photographers gave Harry and his bride a “easier ride,” according to Morton, who wrote the authoritative biography of Princess Diana with her participation.

He did say, though, that the intrusions they had were exacerbated by the early tragedy of Diana’s death.

According to Morton, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “The paparazzi have been light on the peddle in comparison to what his mother went through, but he can’t get the memory of the accident in Paris in 1997 out of his head, psychologically, that the paparazzi were there within five or six minutes and were photographing their dying mother.

“And it’s this that he finds reprehensible, and it’s something he’ll never forget. It has left him permanently damaged.” Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, penned by the royal author, will be re-released with fresh chapters later this month.

After pushing Splash News and Pictures into Chapter 11 bankruptcy and suing US agency X17 in California for taking drone pictures of son Archie, Morton said Harry’s efforts to resist the paparazzi had also been more successful.

According to Morton, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “They had a relatively easy ride compared to Diana. Anyone who attempted to photograph them was subjected to a lawsuit. He was abrasive towards them.

“The old adage, ‘never explain, never complain,’ has been effectively abandoned by both William and Harry throughout the years.”

Morton’s additional chapters are notable for how supportive he is of Harry and Meghan at times, pointing out how similar their Oprah Winfrey interview was to Princess Diana’s own portrayal of isolation and loneliness in 1995. He does, however, question their version of events, saying, “None of it kind of made sense to me.” Morton deconstructs the couple’s claim that they married in a private ceremony. This is a condensed version of the information.