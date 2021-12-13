Author calls Prince Andrew hypocritical for framing Epstein’s accuser as a money-grabber.

A royal author tells The Washington Newsday that Prince Andrew is a hypocrite for allowing his lawyers to depict his Jeffrey Epstein accuser as motivated by money when Queen Elizabeth II is paying his legal bills.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the son of Queen Elizabeth II, alleging that he sexually raped her when she was a 17-year-old victim of human trafficking.

In a court filing at the end of October, the Duke of York’s legal team attacked Giuffre’s character, claiming she “profited from her charges against Epstein.”

“Andrew can scarcely utilize that technique when his mother is paying for his defense,” Andrew’s biographer Nigel Cawthorne told The Washington Newsday.

“The funds are said to come from the Duchy of Lancaster, which was established in the 14th century to provide an income for the sovereign’s public obligations. I don’t believe it is a civic duty to defend your wayward son in an American civil court suit. The queen was caught with her hand in the cash register.

“You have to feel terrible for her; she recently lost her husband and long-term companion, and she hasn’t done anything wrong in all these years, and she doesn’t deserve any of this.” I’m not sure what she can do actively besides keep out of the spotlight.” Andrew is prepared to try to have the case dismissed in January, but his name has already been used multiple times in the high-profile human trafficking trial of his former acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell.

Last week, a photo was posted of Jeffrey Epstein sitting inside the queen’s log cabin at the 95-year-old monarch’s Scottish retreat Balmoral with his arm around Maxwell’s shoulder.

“The interesting question is who took the picture, was it Andrew himself?” Cawthorne told The Washington Newsday. They’re under a lot of stress. It doesn’t appear to be in his nature to be open about these matters.

“Obviously, a picture is worth a thousand words, but we did know that Ghislaine and Epstein, as well as Harvey Weinstein, were welcomed into the royal world at one point.”

