Author Alice Sebold Apologizes to the Man She Mistook For Her Rapist.

Following the exoneration of the man convicted and imprisoned for raping her in 1981, author Alice Sebold delivered an apology on Tuesday. While she was an 18-year-old student at Syracuse University in New York, Sebold misidentified Anthony Broadwater as the man who raped her.

“Unwittingly, I played inside a system that put an innocent guy to jail,” the 58-year-old author claimed.

According to NBC News, Broadwater spent 16 years in prison after being convicted of raping Sebold in 1982. On Nov. 22, over four decades after the incident, his conviction was reversed.

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to Anthony Broadwater and express my great regret for what you have gone through,” Sebold stated in a message to The Associated Press that was later uploaded on Medium.

“I’m sorry most of all for robbing you of the life you may have had, and I understand that no apology can and will ever change what happened to you.”

When the events transpired four decades ago, Sebold was a “traumatized 18-year-old rape victim,” she said, and a young man’s life was “irreparably” ruined.

“While I am relieved that Mr. Broadwater has now been vindicated, the truth remains that he was just another young Black guy brutalized by our broken justice system 40 years ago.” In her apology, Sebold added, “I will always be sorry for what was done to him.”

Her rapist may “never be known” and “may have gone on to rape other women, and surely will never serve the years in prison that Mr. Broadwater did,” according to the author.

In her memoir, “Lucky,” Sebold wrote about the sexual episode, claiming that she saw a Black man on the street months later and assumed he was the perpetrator. She contacted the cops, who speculated that the man in the street was Broadwater, who had been spotted in the neighborhood at the time.

Broadwater was apprehended and placed in a lineup, but Sebold was unable to recognize him that day and chose a new suspect. She claimed that his emotion in his eyes was what drew her to him.

Despite Sebold’s failure to recognize Broadwater in the lineup, he was nevertheless tried.

Sebold incorrectly identified Broadwater as her rapist when she took the witness stand. He was also linked to the sexual assault based on microscopic hair analysis. This type of analysis is now considered “junk” by the Justice Department. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.