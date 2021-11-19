Austria will require vaccination of the whole population, making it the first European country to do so.

Austria is preparing to become the first country in Europe to make mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for its whole population.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg declared that starting February 1, 2022, everyone in the country will be “must to get vaccinated” against COVID-19.

As the country grapples with a record rise in infections, he announced a full nationwide lockdown, which will take place on Monday, November 22.

As Austria confronts a fourth wave of infections, Schallenberg warned the full lockdown would be applied for a “maximum of 20 days.”

The news comes just days after Austria imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated citizens above the age of 12, prohibiting them from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

Violations of these regulations can result in fines of up to 1,450 euros ($1,660).

In a radio interview at the time, Schallenberg said, “We didn’t take this move lightly, and I don’t think it should be played down.” “My goal is to get the unvaccinated to get themselves vaccinated, not to keep the vaccinated locked up. In the long run, immunization is the only way out of this vicious spiral we’re in—and it is a terrible circle; we’re stumbling from wave to lockdown, and that can’t go on indefinitely.” This is a work in progress.