Austria will implement a vaccine registry and impose fines of up to $4000 on residents who have not been vaccinated.

In Austria, new legislation would establish a central COVID-19 vaccination registration to track all vaccinated and vaccine-exempt people, with those who do not fit into either category facing fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,000) every three months.

The new regulations will go into force on February 1st. The vaccine registration will be examined every three months, according to Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, with the first deadline set for March 15.

At these three-month intervals, government officials will send letters to unvaccinated people who are unexempt, reminding them to receive the vaccine or a doctor-issued exemption by the next cutoff date. They will be penalized until they comply if they refuse.

While the law stipulated that fines might be as high as 3,600 euros per fine, the government stated that it would consider people’s financial circumstances. In the meanwhile, if people are vaccinated, legal action will be withdrawn.

People who are pregnant, have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, and are unable to get vaccinated owing to medical issues are exempt, according to Mueckstein. Those who fall into those categories will be required to fill out a vaccine exemption form.

Austria will be the first European country to implement a general vaccine requirement, with 68 percent of the population presently vaccinated.

Austria has a poor immunization rate compared to the rest of Western Europe. Germany, which has a rate of little over 69 percent, is considering implementing a national vaccine requirement early next year, though details have yet to be set out and officials say they will allow MPs to vote according to their conscience rather than party lines.

On November 19, Austria announced that it would implement a universal vaccine requirement, at the same time as the government chose to shut down the country to prevent a surge in new infections. The lockdown is set to end on Sunday, though there will still be limitations in place for those who have not been vaccinated.

“We still have an obligation and a need to enhance vaccination coverage so that we don’t have to go from lockdown to lockdown next year,” Karoline Edtstadler, the Cabinet minister in charge of constitutional affairs, said.

"There are still over a million Austrians who have not been vaccinated." "That's a lot," she added. "I state unequivocally that we do not wish to."