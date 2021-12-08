Australia joins the United States in a boycott of Beijing, with Prime Minister Julia Gillard declaring, “It’s the Right Thing To Do.”

Due to China’s record on human rights issues, Australia is joining the United States in conducting a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, which will begin in February in Beijing. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the action shouldn’t come as a surprise and is the proper thing to do.

Morrison declared on Tuesday that Australia would follow in the footsteps of the United States, which announced on Monday that it would not send any ambassadors or government officials to next year’s Olympics, a move that Chinese authorities criticized.

Morrison said the move is based on China’s refusal to understand recent decisions made by Australia’s government, in addition to alleged human rights violations such as the jailing and killing of pro-democracy dissidents in Hong Kong and alleged treatment of Uyghur Muslims, an ethnic minority in the country.

He mentioned a previously announced agreement between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom to send nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, which China has criticized.

According to BBC News, Morrison said the decision should not come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the deterioration of the relationship between the two countries since Australia feels China has attempted to meddle in Australian politics.

Morrison stated, “I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest.” “It’s the correct thing to do,” says the narrator. The Australian Olympic Committee stated Tuesday that the existing plan to send roughly 40 participants to the games is still in place. The government’s decision is likewise supported by the committee.

Human rights activists and several US senators believe the US and other countries should boycott the games entirely.

Other countries allegedly planning diplomatic boycotts include Canada and Japan. According to BBC News, New Zealand has previously stated that it will not send delegates owing to COVID-related concerns.

Morrison stated that his government was eager to discuss their disagreements with China.

“There has been no impediment from our side,” Morrison said, “but the Chinese government has continually refused to accept those invitations for us to meet.”

The US and Australian moves fall short of boycott calls, but they come at a particularly tumultuous period in international relations, and they have been met with a storm of condemnation from China.

