Australia is reminiscent of France. In the midst of the US submarine deal debate, it has always stood by them.

Despite tensions between the two countries following a submarine deal between Australia and the United States that excluded France, Australia has reminded France that it has always supported the European country.

For the first time, France has canceled talks with British and Australian officials and has recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, in a rarely seen step amongst allies.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce of Australia, on the other hand, noted that while France’s outrage was understandable, he emphasized Australia’s support for France.

“I understand the French’s dissatisfaction, and we certainly want this to be resolved so that we may resume our close cooperation. But, as Joyce pointed out, “tens of thousands of Australians perished on French land throughout two World Wars, safeguarding France in France and the enemy who was about to invade France.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Australia and the United Kingdom insisted on Monday that the diplomatic spat would have no impact on their long-term relations with France, which is fuming over a surprise strategic submarine deal involving the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, which sunk a rival French submarine contract.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is in New York to represent France at the United Nations General Assembly, is due to address the situation at a press conference on Monday. In New York, he’ll meet with foreign ministers from the other 26 European Union countries to discuss the submarine deal’s implications and France’s ambition for a more strategically independent Europe.

In the French publication Ouest-France, Le Drian was quoted as saying, “It’s not only a Franco-Australian dispute, but a rupture of trust in alliances.” “It necessitates a thorough reconsideration of what we do with alliances as a concept.”

For “evident reasons,” Le Drian said he postponed a meeting with his Australian colleague in New York. They were supposed to meet with the Indian foreign minister, but it will now just be France and India.

While at the United Nations, Le Drian said he has no plans to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, although he might “pass him in the hallways.”

While US President Joe Biden is entertaining the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom this week, he will not meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. This is a condensed version of the information.