Australia has added a Neo-Nazi group based in the United States to its list of banned terrorist organizations.

According to the Associated Press, the Australian government placed the neo-Nazi extremist group The Base, based in the United States, on its list of prohibited terrorist organizations on Wednesday, as the country grapples with an uptick in neo-Nazi fanatics.

In 2018, the far-right, neo-Nazi, and white supremacist group The Base was founded in the United States. According to Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, it is the second far-right group to be added to Australia’s list of banned terrorist organizations.

“I have enough facts in front of me to be worried,” Andrews said, “and to recognize that The Base fulfills the standard for classification as a terrorist group.” “We’ll take a serious look at their membership and take action once they’re completely listed under the Criminal Code,” says the prosecutor. Being a member of a group that has been added to the list of banned terrorist organizations is a criminal violation, as is engaging in activities or supporting the cause. Anyone found guilty might face a sentence of up to 25 years in jail. According to the Australian Government Attorney General’s Department, there are now 26 terrorist organizations listed in the country.

“We know there is a terrorism threat here in Australia, and we know there is a terrorism threat all around the world,” Andrews said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Terrorist organizations were keeping an eye on Australia as it eased border and pandemic restrictions, allowing its vaccinated population to offer themselves as prospective targets by congregating in large numbers, according to Andrews.

New Zealand’s intelligence agencies have been far too focused on the threat posed by Islamic extremism, according to a major assessment, at the expense of other threats such as white supremacism.

Mike Burgess, Australia’s counter-terror intelligence chief, warned in August that Australians as young as 16 were being radicalized to support white supremacist groups, and that neo-Nazi cells and other ideologically motivated groups now make up half of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization’s most important domestic anti-terrorism cases.

The change in the national security threat away from religiously driven terrorism, according to ASIO Director-General Burgess, is being fostered by disinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and other worldwide events.

According to Andrews, designating The Base and Hezbollah as terrorist groups aligned Australia with international partners such as the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. This is a condensed version of the information.