Aurora, Colorado is a city in Colorado. Six teenagers are hospitalized after a shooting near their school, with one requiring emergency surgery.

According to local authorities, a youngster was in emergency surgery and five others were hospitalized after being shot near a high school in Aurora, Colorado on Monday afternoon.

The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, were shot at Nome Park at 12:45 p.m. local time, according to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who spoke at a press conference at the scene Monday afternoon.

Wilson said the area is immediately north of Aurora Central High School, where the victims go to school.

