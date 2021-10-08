Aunt’s life was cut short by a stranger, 114 paedophiles were arrested, and the city’s first five-star hotel was built.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

When she didn’t come home, the brother of a popular former headteacher suspected “something was really wrong.”

On the M57, Paula Kingdon had no chance of avoiding Ann Marie Crook’s Renault Clio, which was speeding towards oncoming traffic.

Ms Kingdon’s compassion and devotion to others were described in court yesterday as Crook was sentenced for the disaster.

Mum went the wrong way down M57, killing someone.

Ms Kingdon was driving onto the M57 at around 9.30 a.m. on October 31, 2019, on her way to see her brother Stephen Sharples.

The 64-year-old was in Kirkby to see her stepfather John, whom she helped care for, and had sent a WhatsApp message to Stephen Sharples immediately before leaving.

“So shortly after waving Paula off, John opened his front door to police officers who told him Paula was dead,” Mr Sharples wrote in an emotional statement.

The complete story and tributes may be seen here.

A paedophile who raped a girl at least 60 times, a sex offender who tried to rape a youngster, then raped a grandmother, and a pair who assaulted a little kid and then gave his mother money are among those on the list.

Judges heard from a sex offender who justified his actions on an alter ego known as ‘Alex,’ as well as a paedophile whose video of him torturing a girl was discovered by her mother.

A schoolgirl is escorted on her father’s 100-mile cocaine debt road trip.

Meanwhile, after years on the run, a member of a group that tortured and raped a guy for hours was eventually apprehended.

These twisted criminals were all apprehended thanks to the bravery of victims who summoned the courage to report their abusers and, in some cases, testify against them in court.

This is the complete list of paedophiles and perverts prosecuted this year.

Following a “absolutely amazing” post-Covid recovery from his present sites, a city developer wants to open Liverpool’s first five-star hotel.

Duncan Stewart, Town Hotels’ head of hospitality operations, just launched the first hotel in the Baltic Triangle. “The summary has come to an end.”