Aunt Who Doesn’t Want Niece to Scream at Rescue Dog Splits the Internet.

After questioning if she was correct to complain to her niece screaming at her dog, a mother sparked debate online.

On Wednesday, the woman shared her tale on the parenting website Mumsnet, and she has already received hundreds of responses.

The anonymous user claimed that her five-year-old niece and the girl’s parents—her brother and sister-in-law—had come to stay at her residence in the “Am I being unreasonable?” thread.

“Every time my niece walks into a room where my dog is in/down the stairs/just sits in a room and my dog walks in, she screams at the top of her lungs,” she continued. I’m talking about an incredibly high-pitched scream that pierces your soul.

“This, in turn, terrified the c*** out of my dog, causing her to flee and my niece to cry even louder.”

The pet is a two-and-a-half-year-old medium-sized rescue dog. She has been trained, which the woman described as “a lot of hard work,” and she continues to attend weekly classes.

The mother added that the five-year-old daughter had previously been attacked by her parents’ beloved dog, a smaller terrier. The terrier is still with the family. “My dog has never bitten anyone and is obviously not aggressive,” she noted. The main issue for the mom is her sister-in-reaction law’s to her daughter’s shouting and “pandering.”

“I tell my niece not to scream because it’s not pleasant and there’s no reason for it.” She then insists that her mother take her up, which she promptly complies. Instead of sitting there and saying, “You’re being ridiculous,” she panders to her, takes her up, and therefore re-starts the cycle of screaming/picking up and refusing to accept my dog.

“This is my dog’s house, not theirs,” said the owner. I’ve had a stair gate up for the past two days to keep my dog out of the lounge, but I don’t think I should have to. When she’s just lying there, my niece will stand on the other side of the gate, calling her a nasty girl and a naughty dog. I chastise her for saying this, but she doesn’t seem to care. This is a condensed version of the information.