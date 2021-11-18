Aunt lends a hand in raising funds for Sebastian’s burial expenses.

The aunt of a young child who died in his mother’s arms a month before his first birthday is seeking money for his funeral.

Sebastian died last week after spending the majority of his life in Leeds and Sheffield hospitals due to heart and lung issues caused by his early birth at 28 weeks.

Gemma Chittock, from Grimsby, is now seeking cash for Sebastian’s funeral fees in order to relieve some of the load on her brother and his family, which includes three other children.

Parents Richard Allen, 36, and Sian Jakeman, 34, were saddened by their son’s death and have been “in shock” ever since.

Sian is presently undergoing treatment for stage five renal disease, which began when she was pregnant with Sebastian, and she will require dialysis three times a week until she can have a kidney transplant.

Sebastian was born prematurely in December 2020, and he was diagnosed with a lot of serious medical issues right away.

He was diagnosed with lung disease shortly after birth, and he was also born with pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary vein stenosis, both of which impair the blood arteries supplying the lungs, necessitating repeated heart procedures.

In addition, the baby couldn’t feed himself since he had gastro-oesophageal reflux disorder (GORD), which required him to consume through a nasal tube linked to his stomach.

Despite everything, Sebastian’s aunt Gemma described him as a “very joyful, smiley youngster.”

He died after a surgical treatment to open his pulmonary veins, despite the fact that he had been battling to get enough oxygen into his veins and had been brought to the hospital.

Sebastian became septic and his vital organs shut down despite physicians doing everything they could to save him.

Gemma remarked of Sebastian’s parents’ reaction to his death: “It’s been a nightmare for them. They’ve both demonstrated remarkable strength in the last year. They’re not doing so well right now, and they’re still reeling from such a long voyage.”