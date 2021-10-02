Audrey’s music career, renowned husband, and strip club cabaret on Coronation Street.

Audrey Roberts is a well-known character from Coronation Street.

Sue Nicholls, who first appeared on the popular ITV soap in 1979, plays the Weatherfield legend.

According to Mirror Online, despite being one of Corrie’s longest-serving stars, the 77-year-old began her career on the cobbles as a guest character who only appeared on occasion.

Spoilers for Coronation Street have been revealed. Audrey might be seriously unwell.

The salon owner made her debut in an episode at Gail Platt’s engagement party to Brian Tilsley, and she joined the cast permanently in 1985.

She has subsequently been a mainstay of the show, starring in memorable storylines such as her tumultuous romance with Nigel Havers’ conman, Lewis Archer.

Audrey’s health was mentioned as a concern in this week’s episodes when Gail and Rita both suggested she go to the doctor for a check-up.

As her character on Coronation Street goes through a difficult time, we take a look back at the celebrated actress’ illustrious career.

Surprising full title

Sue Harmar-Nicholls, the daughter of Lord Harmar-Nicholls, the former Conservative MP for Peterbrough and MEP for Greater Manchester South, was born in 1943.

Sue is eligible to be addressed as “The Honourable Sue Nicholls” because Lord Harmar-Nicholls was appointed a life peer, but she has chosen not to be.

Breakthrough on television and chart success

Sue made her TV debut as waitress Marilyn Gates in another soap, Crossroads, in 1964, and went on to have fame as a musician as a result of the show.

In July 1968, she hit Number 17 in the UK Singles Charts with her recording of the Crossroads theme tune, “Where Will You Be?”

A career in the cabaret

Despite the fact that her second song failed to chart, she went on to have a successful cabaret career, performing her solo act all over the country.

Sue’s varied career has took her to Vienna, where she played in a nightclub between strip acts in the 1970s. In 1976, she completed a six-week tour of America and Canada with the Royal Shakespeare Company. “The summary has come to an end.”