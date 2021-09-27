Audio reveals that Utah police were aware of Brian Laundrie’s domestic violence allegations.

Officers were aware of earlier domestic violence claims before pulling Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito over in the days leading up to the vlogger’s disappearance, according to newly released police radio recordings.

An unnamed male caller told a dispatcher minutes before the couple was pulled over that “the gentleman was slapping the female” and striking her near a store in Moab, Utah, around 4:30 p.m. on August 12.

Officers from the Moab City Police Department pulled stopped Laundrie, 23, and his 22-year-old fiancée Petito in their white Ford Transit van around 15 minutes later.

Body camera footage from the Moab City Police Department seems to show that officers were either unaware of the witness’ statements or mistook Petito for the perpetrator.

“No one reported that the male struck the female,” according to a later report submitted by a responding officer.

The City of Moab, Utah has released a statement about the formal inquiry into the police department’s handling of the August 12th incident between #GabbyPetito and #BrianLaundrie @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/uhpgTALSsE.

However, dispatch audio acquired by FOX 13 Utah contradicts these stories, indicating that the dispatcher did alert the officers to suspicions that Laundrie was the aggressor.

At 4:38 p.m. MT on August 12, the dispatcher reports, “RP (reporting party) states seeing male hit a female, domestic.” “He got into a white Ford Transit van with a black ladder on the back and a Florida license plate,” said the witness.

The dispatcher confirms that Laundrie had struck Petito after one of the responding cops inquires about the witness’ phone number and the victim’s location.

At 4:42 p.m., the dispatcher says, “Phone number is [redacted], name is [redacted].” “I’m not sure [inaudible], but the woman who was hit, both the male and female, got in the van and drove north.”

A responding officer can be seen pulling the van over on body cam footage. Petito was “sobbing uncontrollably” in the passenger seat as the officer approached, according to the officer.

Petito and Laundrie are later seen conversing with police officers in Moab City.

A responding officer noted in a police report, “[…]The driver of the vehicle, a male, had some sort of disagreement with the female, Gabby.”

